National strategist Ralph Reed urges Trumpers to take grassroots approach

Ralph Reed, the founder and chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, was the guest speaker earlier this month at a Villagers for Trump rally.

He described working 11 presidential campaigns and from stints as senior advisor to both of George W. Bush’s successful presidential campaigns and as chair of the Georgia Republican Party.

Reed is widely credited for helping bring the powerful and critical Pro-life and Evangelical vote to endorse President Trump in both his presidential campaigns while serving on the Faith Advisory Board and the Pro-life Evangelicals for Trump.

Reed’s message to the those in the audience was this: The key to success in any elections but particularly in the upcoming mid-term elections in 2022 and the presidential elections in 2024 is not in raising and spending millions and millions of dollars in campaign funds but by mounting a grassroots movement to knock on every door to turn out the vote. He said everyone must be ready to work hard knocking on doors if victory is to be achieved.

Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition knocked on 5.2 million doors and made over 180 million total voter contacts in key states to get people to vote.