Villager running for Sumter Commission exceeds number of signatures needed to get on ballot

Andrew “Andy” Bilardello announced today that he has filed in excess of the needed 1,056 qualified voter petition cards with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections’ office, which certified 1,084 cards as valid. That means that his name will appear on the Aug. 13, (early voting) Republican primary ballot as a candidate for District 2 Sumter County commissioner. He is the first commissioner candidate to qualify.

“Today, I reached a milestone in my campaign. I have officially qualified to be a candidate for the Sumter County Commission. With the help of an amazing support staff, I got 1,084 certified petition cards signed by registered Sumter County voters”, Bilardello said.

“I pledge to those people and to all the people of Sumter County, that when I’m elected, I will represent all of the people of Sumter County – I will be ‘The People’s Commissioner,’” Bilardello added.

“Everyone deserves the best representation from our elected servants. When I’m elected, I intend to do just that. I will do everything within my power to make sure that our county’s growth continues, and that all of our communities maintain their high standards so that property values continue to grow, and maintain their beauty and appeal,” Bilardello said.

Bilardello currently serves as an elected supervisor in Community Development District 12 in The Villages, and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration. He is a military veteran with 30 years of active and reserve duty in the Air Force and Army reserves, and is a 35-year law enforcement veteran.

The District 2 Commissioner seat is currently held by long-time Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who has not yet announced if he plans to run for re-election.

The 2020 redistricting, which occurred this past December, placed Bilardello’s home outside of the existing boundary lines of District 2. But, he said that he fully intends to relocate and that he will move into a home within the new District 2 so that he can “selflessly serve the citizens of Sumter County.”