Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

To the Editor:

Isn’t it time to reconsider having a state lottery? The Daily Sun had an article pertaining to the money collected by the Florida State Lottery. It was over $9 billion. I assume it applies to the total, including scratch offs. That means that billions are taken out of the hands of merchants an the overall economy. Some goes back to the participants, but there is still a drain of “working money.”

I’m as guilty as anyone, because I play on a regular basis, but I can’t help but wonder if the billions couldn’t find a better home in stimulating the economy, elsewhere.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp