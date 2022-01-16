63.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 16, 2022
type here...

Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Isn’t it time to reconsider having a state lottery? The Daily Sun had an article pertaining to the money collected by the Florida State Lottery. It was over $9 billion. I assume it applies to the total, including scratch offs. That means that billions are taken out of the hands of merchants an the overall economy. Some goes back to the participants, but there is still a drain of “working money.”
I’m as guilty as anyone, because I play on a regular basis, but I can’t help but wonder if the billions couldn’t find a better home in stimulating the economy, elsewhere.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if the Florida Lottery is good for the state’s economy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership.

What is wrong with Superintendent Rick Shirley?

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is wrong with Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley? The school board is set to vote Tuesday on approval of the book, “The Naked Roommate.”

No more denial of Jan. 6 insurrection

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident says there can be no more denial of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Facts about the perjury arrests of commissioners are starting to emerge

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor offers theories about the arrests of two Sumter County commissioners.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos