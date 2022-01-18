Man arrested after allegedly causing damage at office of Wildwood city attorney

A man was arrested after allegedly causing damage at the private office of Wildwood’s city attorney.

Officers were called at 10:14 a.m. Thursday to the Hunt Law Firm at 110 Cleveland Ave. after 25-year-old Jaylin Jamar Ricks of Wildwood began yelling outside the office, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A woman who works at the law firm looked outside and saw Ricks “punch and hit” one of the front exterior light fixtures, breaking the glass cover “into many pieces.” The Hunt Law Firm is operated by Ashley Hunt, who also serves as the attorney for the Wildwood City Commission.

When Ricks was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricks was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.