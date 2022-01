Thomas Ouellette, 78, died Dec. 14,2021. A funeral is scheduled for January 21st, 2022 at 8:30 am at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church located at 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159 with a reception to follow and celebrate.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider a donation in Tom’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, Jacksonville, FL. or to Paralyzed Vetera.