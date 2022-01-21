Moving is something that we have done too many times. It can be a crummy experience in general especially when you go through it. However, six months down the road you don’t recall much about it. It can even have some good sides to it. For example, all the requests for money, every type of catalog imaginable, and the super specials with your name on it just waiting for you to buy are not showing up in your mail box. Of course, that was practically all that ever appeared except for a few bills. Naturally that doesn’t last long as before you know it you will get a request to help out the starving Eskimos in Nepal. The fact that Eskimos don’t live in Nepal is beside the point. The sender may pick up a few bucks that he can use to climb Mt. Everest. Climbing Mt. Everest is not cheap you know.

There is a downside though as you have to write your return address by hand on envelopes. This is necessary since you don’t have any of the many stickers with your address which have been sent by every charity known to man. Have no fear though as they will come! I know from experience with the Eskimo guy who is usually in the front, that they will show up. This is a serious matter as there are a lot of young people who can’t write cursive. If they don’t have the stickums, they will lose letters by the score. They need to remember that Uncle Sam wants his dough, and he cares not whether some can’t write cursive. Of course, The Blond in the House has had trouble with cursive ever since I have known her. Actually, she writes a beautiful cursive, but it is so small that nobody can read it. Friends indicate that when they get a letter or card from her, they brew a pot of coffee and then sit down to decipher her handwriting. Luckily, I send out the letters to Uncle Sam. My cursive isn’t that great, but it is pretty big.

Another good thing is that you get to go stand in line to pick up a brand-new driver’s license. The big hope in this endeavor is that you may get a new photo on it that others can recognize as you. It is true that the new photo is normally as bad as the previous one. However, as you wait in line, hope can spring eternal.

Even the post office helps out. When you give them your change of address, they sign you up with all sorts of companies that are just waiting to give you ten or twenty percent off on special buys. We got plenty on this move. The only problem came when we determined to purchase something on line from one of the companies. As we did so, we put in the impressive code that we had been given. Everything clicked and the company in question said that they had never heard of that code. We recognize that there was some mistake as we all known that the government is there to help us. It is not their fault that some private company messed up things.

A new move supplies the opportunity to select a new doctor, dentist, chiropractor, ophthalmologist, barber or beautician, podiatrist, cardiologist, hearing aid specialist, and even a pharmacy that the above can send their prescriptions to. Then there is the new TV and wi-fi supplier which can often be a significant event in itself! It is a whole new world folks. If the opportunity comes, embrace it!

If you, do it properly, I assure you that your new address stickers will reach you before you know it!

Barry Evans is a columnist with Villages-News.com