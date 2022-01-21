OakLeaf Villages woman arrested on DUI charge after erratic driving

An OakLeaf Villages Apartment Homes woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was spotted driving erratically in the wee hours of the morning.

Leigh Ann Lenker, 46, who lives in the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a red Ford at 1 a.m. Wednesday in Tavares when her vehicle crossed over the white line when driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. She attempted to correct her mistake with “an erratic jerking behavior.”

When the police officer approached Lenker’s vehicle, he noticed that she had “extremely bloodshot, glassy eyes” and “slurred speech,” the report said.

She exhibited “unstable balance” and “a heavy sway” during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .139 and .136 blood alcohol content.

Lenker was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.