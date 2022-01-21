70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 21, 2022
type here...

OakLeaf Villages woman arrested on DUI charge after erratic driving

By Meta Minton
Leigh Ann Lenker
Leigh Ann Lenker

An OakLeaf Villages Apartment Homes woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was spotted driving erratically in the wee hours of the morning.

Leigh Ann Lenker, 46, who lives in the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a red Ford at 1 a.m. Wednesday in Tavares when her vehicle crossed over the white line when driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. She attempted to correct her mistake with “an erratic jerking behavior.”

When the police officer approached Lenker’s vehicle, he noticed that she had “extremely bloodshot, glassy eyes” and “slurred speech,” the report said.

She exhibited “unstable balance” and “a heavy sway” during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .139 and .136 blood alcohol content.

Lenker was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Letter about ‘How Democracy Really Dies’

A Village of Largo resident sounds off on a recent Letter to the Editor about the death of democracy.

Don’t miss Three Tenors Plus One at The Sharon

A Village of Rio Grande resident is encouraging Villagers to get their tickets for the Three Tenors plus One, which supports a great cause.

What will Jeffery Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what a candidate for the Sumter County Commission will do for residents.

Biden in over his head

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s press conference this week showed he’s in over his head. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

A Village of Belle Aire resident, responding to a previous Letter to the Editor, attempts to clarify the difference between snowbirds and renters.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos