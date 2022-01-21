68.5 F
The Villages
Friday, January 21, 2022
Villager appointed to ARC alternate seat concerned about trees planted too close to driveways

By Meta Minton
A Villager appointed to an alternate seat on the Architectural Review Committee said she is concerned about trees planted too close to driveways years ago by the Developer.

Nancy King of the Village of Lynnhaven was appointed Friday to the alternate seat representing Community Development District 5.

King has lived in The Villages since 2005. She is a lifetime gardener and attained master gardener status with the Sumter County UF/IFAS Extension Office.

She said she is concerned that years ago tree were planted too close to driveways at homes in The Villages.

“We are all paying the price for that now,” she said.

Root damage is a common concern here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Tree removal requests have frequently been a hot button issue for the ARC.

Before retiring to The Villages, King was a TWA service manager, working for the airline in St. Louis. She resided in Alton, Ill. where she was involved in Alton Marketplace, a National Main Street program.

