Villager with big truck could face $500 fine for parking on street at his home

A Villager with a big truck could face a $500 fine for parking on the street in front of his home.

The home at 1721 Mountville Court in the Village of Sabal Chase was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

The home is owned by John Conway III. The first complaint about the truck was lodged in September to Community Standards.

Initially, the homeowner claimed the truck was there because work was being down to the interior of the home. However, another complaint was lodged because the truck was still there and the homeowner “was not receptive” to input from Community Standards. Conway has not responded to visits and calls from Community Standards.

The neighbor who reported the truck to Community Standards testified at the public hearing. She said the truck “goes away” for long periods, but the truck usually returns the night before garbage pickup and puts out trash. She alleged that the truck is frequently “stored” in the parking lot behind Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing.

“He is parking in a residential area and is parking for free,” said Supervisor Tom Griffith.

The board voted unanimously to impose a $500 fine each time the truck returns to the location.

Conway and his wife purchased the home in 2020 for $261,000. Their primary residence is at 984 Ridgeville Road in The Villages, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office. They purchased that home in 2021 for $215,000.