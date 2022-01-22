Rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space

49.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 22, 2022
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I heard a rumor from a pretty reliable source that the Developer has no intention of ever re-opening the Rialto Theater.
I was told they are trying to keep it “hush hush” because the Developer is looking to repurpose the space for retail leasing.
We have enough stores and not enough theaters in our area! I am so tired of the Developer ignoring our area of The Villages! I LOVE the Rialto and don’t want to lose that theater. I don’t want to have to drive all the way to Brownwood or Sumter Landing every time I want to see a movie. The Rialto would make a nice profit if they showed more blockbuster hits. It seems as though all the BIG movies have always gone to Sumter Landing though and the Rialto was saddled with all the “artsy” films.
When the economy opened back up, I never saw any activity at the Rialto, so I’m inclined to think this is true.

Sheila Sanders
Village of Country Club Hills

 

