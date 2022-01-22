49 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Woman completes anger management after brawl with sisters at World of Beer

By Meta Minton
Melody Jean Smalley
A woman has completed anger management training after a brawl with her two sisters at a World of Beer location in The Villages.

Melody Jean Smalley, 24, of Lady Lake, earlier this month presented proof of completion of a four-hour anger management course, according to documents on file in Sumter County Court. She also completed an alcohol evaluation. The completions will enable Smalley to avoid prosecution on two counts of battery.

Smalley was leaving World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square shortly before midnight Oct. 16 when her 27-year-old sister and her 23-year-old sister arrived in the parking lot to give her a ride, having deemed the middle sister “too drunk to drive,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Smalley became “irate” and pulled her older sister by her hair in an attempt to remove her from the vehicle. The younger sister tried to separate Smalley and the older sister. Smalley grabbed the younger sister by her hair and dragged her to the ground.

During a brief break in the fighting, Smalley got into a car with her younger sister. Smalley suddenly bit her younger sister’s thumb, piercing it with her teeth. Smalley refused to release the sister’s thumb from her teeth. The younger sister began kicking and punching Smalley in an attempt to force her to release her thumb. She was able to push Smalley out of the vehicle, locked the doors and called her older sister who called 911.

