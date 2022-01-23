51.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Father accused of killing infant daughter was denied mental health disability in 2016

By Meta Minton
Jeremy Main with his young daughter.

A Lady Lake father accused of killing his infant daughter had been turned down a year before her death for an application for mental health disability from the Social Security Administration.

Jeremy Main, 43, could be put to death if he is convicted of deliberately drowning his 18-month-old daughter in a bathtub at their home. He has been held without bond since Oct. 9, 2017 at the Lake County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

A document filed in Lake County Court contains the revelation that Main had filed an application seeking Social Security disability compensation “based on mental illness.” His application was denied July 21, 2016.

On the day of the baby’s death, Main turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. They found the girl had died of drowning in a bathtub.

Judge James Baxley recently wrote a letter to prospective jurors whose names have been selected for potential jury duty. He indicates in the letter the trial could begin Jan. 31 and would be completed no later than Feb. 4. Of the pool of potential jurors who has been summoned, 15 will be selected to serve at the trial.

