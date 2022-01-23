Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation because we support those who risk their safety to keep us safe. It’s not just rhetoric; this legislative session, I am supporting changes that will improve recruitment, retention and training for law enforcement officers.

Since taking office, I have made it my mission to continuously demonstrate to the men and women who wear a badge that we have their backs. I want them to know that they have an Attorney General who is grateful for their service, and that my door is always open to them.

So, this past week, I continued our time-honored tradition of hosting sheriffs from across our great state in my capitol office for Florida Sheriffs Day. Sheriffs Day is held annually during the 60-day legislative session. During the event, sheriffs visit the Florida Capitol to meet with legislators and other officials to help advance crucial public safety legislation and policies.

We wanted to help these law enforcement leaders get session started on the right foot, so I opened our doors and told them how grateful we are for each and every one of them.

They are a major part of what makes Florida so special, and I am honored to work alongside them this legislative session to help build a stronger, safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.