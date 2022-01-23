51.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 23, 2022
John Bartram DAR Chapter hears program on ‘Faith of our Founders’

By Staff Report
The Rev. Gary Cantrell spoke last week to the John Bartram DAR Chapter.

At a recent meeting of the John Bartram Chapter, of the Daughters of the American Revolution, retired New Covenant Pastor Gary Cantrell spoke about the “Faith of Our Founders” and how relevant it is today.

Reverend Cantrell gave several examples of words of faith that were included in many of our founding father’s documents. These documents provided the basis for our system of government and how they should continue to be taught to our young people so they can understand what these documents mean.

The theme of our “Founding Fathers” was reinforced by three members who provided brief bios of their patriot ancestor. Kristine Gray provided a history of her sailor ancestor from Connecticut who sailed on the Oliver Cromwell. Marilyn Greene told of her ranger ancestor from Virginia. And Tami Brooks gave a history of her Quaker ancestor who provided aid to the wounded during the Revolutionary War.  All of them added to the building of the American colonies that became the United States of America. 

Tickets for the March 12 luncheon featuring former CIA agent Michelle Rigby Assad are now available by contacting Anita Rateike at (317) 363-4474 or Claudia Jacques at (352) 259-8648. Those attending have a choice of Chicken Picatta, Silverlake Salad with sliced chicken breast or a Vegan Salad. The choices must be accompanied by a check for $35, by March 4.

 

