Monday, January 24, 2022
Man with New Jersey driver’s license arrested after nearly hitting U.S. Hwy. 27/441 concrete barrier

By Meta Minton
A man with a New Jersey driver’s license was arrested after nearly hitting a concrete barrier in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Ronald Lydzustre, 64, of Fruitland Park, was driving a silver SUV at 1 a.m. Sunday when his erratic driving in the parking lot of the Boot Barn at Villages Crossroads caught the attention of a Lady Lake Police Department officer.

The officer began following the SUV which nearly struck a concrete barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

It appeared Lydzustre had been drinking, but he refused to participate in field sobriety exercises during a traffic stop.

The native of the Philippines, who was driving on a license from New Jersey, said he’d only consumed “one beer” and insisted he “could’ve made it home,” according to the arrest report.

He also refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

