Summerfiedl man arrested at Tikki Hut game room in Oxford

A Summerfield man was arrested in the parking lot at the Tikki Hut game room in Oxford.

David John Richard, 42, was driving a blue Ford SUV at 9:37 p.m. Saturday on County Road 466 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired registration, according to an arrest report. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Tikki Hut.

The deputy found that Richard’s driver’s license was suspended and he has twice been convicted of driving while license suspended.

The Sandusky, Ohio native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.