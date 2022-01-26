58.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Sumter County commissioner’s attorney seeks dismissal in perjury case

By Staff Report
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

An attorney for a Sumter County commissioner is seeking a dismissal in his client’s perjury case.

Commissioner Oren Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, was arrested last year and charged with perjury.

Miller has been charged along with Commissioner Gary Search. Both men have been suspended from their commissioner positions by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Miller’s attorney Dock Blanchard is disputing the evidence in the case – alleged phone calls between Miller and Search.

“There is absolutely no evidence that even if the calls were made, what they were about,” Blanchard wrote in his motion for dismissal.

You can read the entire motion at this link: Oren Miller motion to dismiss

In March, the Office of State Attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit received two citizen complaints alleging Florida Sunshine Law violations during a Sumter County Commission meeting in February. The complaints identified the violators as Miller, his wife Angie Fox, and Search. The initial allegations were that Miller was using his wife as a conduit to communicate ongoing commission agenda-related items to other commissioners, specifically Search, “in hopes to sway the outcome of the issues at hand,” according to an arrest report.

