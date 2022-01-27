Are liberals really smarter?

To the Editor:

Why slam liberals as opposed to conservatives? WHY does “higher education” sound negative? Without that education, who would treat cancer? Who would develop vaccinations to eradicate pandemics? How would you be able to read? If your child aspires to save the planet, would you block her aspirations? Would you tell her she is too liberal? Or, would you give her the tools to get there, and save our planet?

Rather than looking at your fellow Americans worth by scrutinizing their politics and religious inclinations, why not be grateful for one another?

I was raised in a home where we were encouraged to help each other; not judge individuals or groups.

You enjoy bible quotes. I enjoy life experiences. And peace.

I have a hand.

You have a hand.

Somehow, we MUST be related.

Honesty, compassion, respect and integrity.

That’s the recipe for harmony.

Look at the events of the last five years in America. This is not what we have celebrated, fought and died for. We all know that.

The spirit of our nation is shattered and some celebrate that.

Guns. Covid. Hatred. Superiority. Suspicion.

This is where we are. We need to get away.

For the love of god, masks are bad? Really?

We, collectively are better than this, and I KNOW we are smarter than this.

We used to be great. Now, we are global folly. Soon enough, AMERICA will fall if we Americans don’t band together to fight! Fight for the children to thrive in a fair and just democracy.

Focusing on Our country is neither liberal or Republican.

It is American.

We are all descendants of immigrants.

Celebrate inclusion. We truly can learn from one another.

Imagine.

Veronica Goldman

Village of Santo Domingo