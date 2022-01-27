SECO Energy pole installation will create temporary lane closures

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures on S.E. 80th Avenue between the intersection of S.E. Highway 42 and S.E 147th Place, through Friday, Jan. 28

SECO Energy crews will be installing mid-span poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the county right-of-way.

Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules. For more information, contact the Office of the County Engineer at (352) 671-8686.