Construction expected to begin in May on Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages

By Staff Report

Construction is expected to begin in May on the Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages.

Construction is expected to be completed by February 2023.

The health-oriented grocer will be located in a new building to be constructed at the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard. The store will be built on the empty lot east of the Watercress Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care complex (formerly Elan Buena Vista.)

These exterior elevations shows the plan for the Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages
These exterior elevations show the plan for the Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22 percent of its sales last year.

Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market is expected to open in 2023 in The Villages.

There are already numerous Sprouts Farmers Market locations in Florida with three new stores opening this year in the Sunshine State. The new stores will be in Homestead, Port St. Lucie and Miami-West Kendall.

Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for more than one third of its 362 stores as of the end of 2020.

