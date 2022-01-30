LGBTQ group in The Villages lobbying lawmakers on two hot-button issues

Members of the Rainbow Family & Friends Club in The Villages are lobbying local lawmakers about two bills deemed “extremely detrimental” to their interests.

Leaders of the largest club representing LGBTQ residents of The Villages are rallying opposition to two measures before the Legislature in Tallahassee.

• House Bill 747 and Senate Bill 1820 “Protections of Medical Conscience” will allow health care providers and insurers to refuse to participate in or pay for any health care services that violate their conscience. The measures would place limits on a patient’s ability to seek retribution for such denials.

“In essence these two bills prioritize the beliefs of the health care provider/insurer above the patient’s medical needs and well-being,” the Rainbow Family & Friends Club said in an alert to its members.

• House Bill 1557 and Senate Bill 1834 Parental Rights in Education would prohibit a school district from encouraging classroom discuss about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a specified manner. Democrats are calling these proposals the “Don’t Say Gay” bills.

“Generally, the Rainbow Family & Friends Club tries to stay out of political issues, however, these particular bills are so clearly focused against our best interests that we feel an exception is required.

To read the Bills in their entirety we encourage you to use the link at the bottom of this page,” club leadership said in the alert to members.

Members are being urged to contact state Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxforr, and state Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, to express their opposition to the measures.

You can learn more at:

House Bill 747 Protections of Medical Conscience

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=75101&SessionId=93

Senate Bill 1820 Protection of Medical Conscience

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1820/ByCategory

House Bill 1557 Parental Rights in Education

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=76545&SessionId=93

Senate Bill 1834 Parental Rights in Education

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1834