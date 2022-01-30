57.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 30, 2022
type here...

LGBTQ group in The Villages lobbying lawmakers on two hot-button issues

By Staff Report

Members of the Rainbow Family & Friends Club in The Villages are lobbying local lawmakers about two bills deemed “extremely detrimental” to their interests.

Leaders of the largest club representing LGBTQ residents of The Villages are rallying opposition to two measures before the Legislature in Tallahassee.

House Bill 747 and Senate Bill 1820 “Protections of Medical Conscience” will allow health care providers and insurers to refuse to participate in or pay for any health care services that violate their conscience. The measures would place limits on a patient’s ability to seek retribution for such denials.

“In essence these two bills prioritize the beliefs of the health care provider/insurer above the patient’s medical needs and well-being,” the Rainbow Family & Friends Club said in an alert to its members.

House Bill 1557 and Senate Bill 1834 Parental Rights in Education would prohibit a school district from encouraging classroom discuss about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a specified manner. Democrats are calling these proposals the “Don’t Say Gay” bills.

“Generally, the Rainbow Family & Friends Club tries to stay out of political issues, however, these particular bills are so clearly focused against our best interests that we feel an exception is required.

To read the Bills in their entirety we encourage you to use the link at the bottom of this page,” club leadership said in the alert to members.

Members are being urged to contact state Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxforr, and state Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, to express their opposition to the measures.

You can learn more at:

House Bill 747 Protections of Medical Conscience

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=75101&SessionId=93

Senate Bill 1820 Protection of Medical Conscience

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1820/ByCategory

House Bill 1557 Parental Rights in Education

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=76545&SessionId=93

Senate Bill 1834 Parental Rights in Education

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1834

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida’s next surgeon general a charlatan in a white lab coat

A Village of Dunedin resident has been monitoring the confirmation process of Florida’s surgeon general. He has a warning for his fellow Villagers.

Marsha Shearer is an Obama cheerleader and blind to Trump’s accomplishments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Contractor should be held liable for destruction of historic tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident suggests that a contractor should be held liable for the destruction of an historic tree at a 7-Eleven construction site in The Villages.

Biden is to blame for high oil prices

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is to blame for high oil prices.

A suitable punishment for Ed McGinty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident suggests a suitable punishment for Villager Ed McGinty, who is facing a stalking charge.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos