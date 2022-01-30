Trial begins this week for Lady Lake father charged with drowning daughter

A trial is set to begin this week for a Lady Lake father charged with drowning his young daughter.

Jeremy Main, 43, could be put to death if he is convicted of deliberately drowning his 18-month-old daughter in a bathtub at their home. He has been held without bond since Oct. 9, 2017 at the Lake County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

On the day of the baby’s death, Main turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. They found the girl had died of drowning in a bathtub.

Judge James Baxley will preside at the trial slated to begin Monday in Lake County Court. Baxley has indicated that the trial should wrap up by Friday.