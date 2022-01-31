Wayne Ashley Blake, age 88, originally of Jamestown, New York, passed away in Lady Lake, FL on January 9, 2022 after a long, valiant fight with cancer and Alzheimer’s. Wayne was a current resident of Lady Lake, but had been a resident of Wildwood for many years prior. Wayne was proud to have served in the US Navy during the Korean War, and later taught dance for Arthur Murray Dance Studios. In his later years, Wayne was a loan manager in Leesburg, then an insurance salesman in Wildwood, where he was affectionately known as “Mr. Wayne.” He was a kind, quiet, loving man, known for his dry sense of humor, and he loved to play golf, tinker around on the piano, and make pancakes for his grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his devoted wife Patricia, children David Blake, Allen (DePorres) Blake,Carla (Robert) Davis, Kimberly (Mark) Saporito, and Chris (Tiffany) Sherman. He had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest on Monday, January 31 at Florida National Cemetery. Please visit www.hiers-baxley.com to view the memorial video and leave an on an online condolence .