Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Police track down suspect in theft of laptop computers at Best Buy

By Meta Minton
Police have tracked down a suspect in the theft of laptop computers at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

Ellis Edward Dulaire, 23, of Orlando turned himself in Monday at the Lake County Jail. He was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with grand theft.

Dulaire had been caught on surveillance working in tandem with another man Jan. 13 at the local Best Buy in the theft of two MK193 Apple MacBook computers, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. They fled the store with the computers in a black Dodge Charger.

The Best Buy in Altamonte Springs notified the Lady Lake store manager that the same pair had pulled off a similar heist on Jan. 12, according to the affidavit. Using surveillance images, law enforcement officers were able to identify Dulaire as a suspect in the Lady Lake case.

The Connecticut native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

