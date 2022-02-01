Robert M Patterson II, 69, of The Villages passed away surrounded by family on January 21st. Robert was the son of Inez and Robert M Patterson I, born in Morgantown, West Virginia on April 1st, 1952. Bob, or “flat belly” as frequently called by friends, was a passionate golfer, pickleballer, avid poker player, and a perpetual jokester. Bob lived his life to the fullest and will be remembered as a dedicated husband, strong father, and loving Papa/Grandpa to his grandchildren. Thanks to all the family and friends that added joy to Bob’s life. Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marie Patterson; sons, Jason Patterson and Rob Patterson III; and grandchildren, Lucas & Evelyn, Hensley & Alexandra. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Inez and Robert Patterson I; sister, Pam Johnson.

In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease