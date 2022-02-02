77.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Emergency personnel searching for worker buried at bridge at U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Staff Report

Emergency personnel were desperately searching Wednesday afternoon for a construction worker buried in rubble at the bridge at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Numerous firetrucks and personnel were summoned to the scene of the entrapment where the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled.

The worker had been operating a tractor when something got stuck. He got off the tractor and climbed into a hole to try to investigate the situation. A retaining wall caved in and he was buried.

The Florida Urban Search and Rescue team has set up a command post at the site.

Emergency personnel were attempting to rescue the trapped worker.
Emergency personnel were stationed at the bridge at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where the worker was trapped.

The rescue efforts have snarled traffic throughout the area. Motorists are being encouraged to stay away. Traffic has been halted at County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The Florida Department of Transportation is widening U.S. Hwy. 441 between Lake Ella Road and Avenida Central (at Griffin Avenue) in The Villages. Both northbound and southbound U.S. Hwy. 441 will be expanded to three lanes in this 4.157 mile, three-year project.

The $45 million widening project is scheduled to continue through 2023.

