Thursday, February 3, 2022
27-year-old Leesburg man identified as victim of cave-in at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 site

By Meta Minton
John Joseph Terranova

A 27-year-old Leesburg man has been identified as the victim of a fatal cave-in at the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction site in Lady Lake.

John Joseph Terranova died after a retaining wall caved in on him and he was buried in rubble at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled.

It took recovery teams about 10 hours to recover his body. Terranova’s family was notified during the recovery. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

Heavy equipment was brought in early Wednesday evening in an attempt to rescue the trapped construction worker.

Terranova was working for the Maylor Foundation Contractors, a subcontractor of Southland Construction, the primary construction company for the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction project.

The incident has been reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

