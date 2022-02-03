80.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Sunlight Catching Tricolored Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

The sunlight peaking through a canopy of trees catches the eye of the beautiful tricolored heron at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

