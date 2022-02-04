Ann “Nancy” Gillespie of The Villages passed away on 30 January 2022. She was 93.

Nancy was born 6 October 1928 in New York, New York to Annie (Boyle) and Matthew Hoey. Nancy married William Gillespie on 19 February 1955. They lived in the Bronx, NY and Brentwood, Long Island before moving to The Villages in 1996. Nancy worked as a secretary and teacher’s aide. Nancy was involved in various charities raising funds for children as well as raising funds and giving out Thanksgiving dinners. Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years William. Nancy is survived by her loving two sons, James Michael and Matthew Francis of Charleston, SC, granddaughter Kristen and great grandson Kamden of Bay Shore, NY. Visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake on Thursday, 10 February between 2-4 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 11 February at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers Nancy asks that you buy her sons drinks at American Legion Post 347 or send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.