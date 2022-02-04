62.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 4, 2022
type here...

Ann Nancy Gillespie

By Staff Report
Ann Nancy Gillespie
Ann Nancy Gillespie

Ann “Nancy” Gillespie of The Villages passed away on 30 January 2022. She was 93.
Nancy was born 6 October 1928 in New York, New York to Annie (Boyle) and Matthew Hoey. Nancy married William Gillespie on 19 February 1955. They lived in the Bronx, NY and Brentwood, Long Island before moving to The Villages in 1996. Nancy worked as a secretary and teacher’s aide. Nancy was involved in various charities raising funds for children as well as raising funds and giving out Thanksgiving dinners. Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years William. Nancy is survived by her loving two sons, James Michael and Matthew Francis of Charleston, SC, granddaughter Kristen and great grandson Kamden of Bay Shore, NY. Visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake on Thursday, 10 February between 2-4 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 11 February at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers Nancy asks that you buy her sons drinks at American Legion Post 347 or send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory. | To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann Nancy Gillespie, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Party, party, party

A Village of Fenney resident looks back at history and offers a warning. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump still stands tall

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump’s accomplishments will stand the test of time.

Here’s how to drive in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points to a source of information for drivers when it comes to navigating roundabouts.

A message for Commissioner Doug Gilpin

A Village of Bonita resident has a message for a Sumter County commissioner who will be seeking re-election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The image Trump portrays

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has to respond to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos