Is it discrimination?

To the Editor:

I am watching a college basketball game, and 10 kids are running up and down the court.

They are all black, on both benches sit 2-3 white kids, do I look at this as discrimination?

No! The 10 players are the teams best, and earned the start.

Now ex-NFL coach B.Flores is filing suit against NFL for discrimination of not enough black coaches. Flores also stated: “I am a good coach!”

The white kids sitting on the benches are, good basketball players, but there’s a difference and it isn’t racist, they are quite simply a step below starting, basketball players.

If Bill Belichick were to have coached the Pittsburgh Steelers, with all the talent they had in past 4 years, would their record be better than 39-18?

Isn’t it like the 10 college B.B. players? Isn’t it possible that it is simply what coaches are better at their jobs? No racism, just better at what they do!

Question:

If Whoopi Goldberg were white; would she still have her job today?

Finally:

Joni Mitchell melody:

Chop off Columbus’ head, put up a street named for a felon?

George Appleby

Village of Santiago