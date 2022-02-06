Driver killed after thrown from Jeep in crash in Sumter County

A driver was killed after he was thrown from a Jeep in a crash Saturday afternoon in Sumter County.

The 34-year-old man from Tampa was driving a Jeep Wrangler at 1:18 p.m. traveling eastbound on County Road 476, west of County Road 476B, near Bushnell, when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jeep traveled onto the south shoulder of the road and the driver over-corrected. The Jeep traveled across the roadway twice before the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and hit a Ford F-350 traveling northbound on County Road 476B and driven by a 29-year-old Bushnell man.

The Tampa man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Bushnell man and an 11-year-old female from Webster escaped injury in the accident.