Visitors welcome at SAR program on American flag in The Villages

The Villages Sons of the American Revolution will welcome David Reeve as their speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Captiva Recreation Center on Pinellas Place. He will be speaking on the history of the U.S. flag and will have examples of flags from the American Revolution to today. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Reeve was born and raised in Winchester, Va., and graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1981. He served for 21 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 2003. He then taught Air Force JROTC for grades 9 through 12 from 2003 – 2006.

During this time, he was struck by his students’ lack of knowledge about the American flag. That is why he developed this presentation.

Reeve lives in Ocala where he is a member of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. David is married and has three daughters. He describes himself as, “Just a vet that loves his country and its flag.”