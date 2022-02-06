55.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 6, 2022
type here...

Visitors welcome at SAR program on American flag in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Villages Sons of the American Revolution will welcome David Reeve as their speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Captiva Recreation Center on Pinellas Place. He will be speaking on the history of the U.S. flag and will have examples of flags from the American Revolution to today. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Reeve was born and raised in Winchester, Va., and graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1981. He served for 21 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 2003. He then taught Air Force JROTC for grades 9 through 12 from 2003 – 2006.

David Reeve will present a program on the American flag
David Reeve will present a program on the American flag.

During this time, he was struck by his students’ lack of knowledge about the American flag. That is why he developed this presentation.

Reeve lives in Ocala where he is a member of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. David is married and has three daughters. He describes himself as, “Just a vet that loves his country and its flag.”

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rep. Brett Hage’s conflict of interest

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that state Rep. Brett Hage is a symbol of conflict of interest.

Biden takes credit for jobs report

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident accuses President Biden of wrongly taking credit for economic good news.

What happened to the stagecoach at Spanish Springs?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why the stagecoach has disappeared from Spanish Springs Town Square.

Biden on gun control

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden hijacked the recent police killing tragedies in New York City to make a speech on getting tough on crime. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Is it discrimination?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, raises some questions with regard to the sensitive subject of racism.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos