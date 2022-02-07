Lady Lake man arrested with vape pen and THC oil at Wawa

A Lady Lake man was arrested with a vape pen and THC oil at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Joshua Daniel Valle, 33, who lives in the nearby Parker at East Village apartments, was at the wheel of a silver Nissan sedan at 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. Valle claimed he did not know the license plate had expired.

A search of the vehicle turned up a vape pen which contained a brown liquid which tested positive for THC, a partially burnt marijuana cigarette and glass smoking pipes.

Valle was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was issued a written warning for the expired license plate.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.