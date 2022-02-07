Rubio helps block appointment of ambassador to fight anti-semitism 

To the Editor:

Marco Rubio, who has has a long history of failing to show up for Foreign Relations Committee hearings, has been part of a months-long Republican effort to stall the confirmation of President Biden’s nominee to serve as Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism.

With incidents of antisemitism on a dangerous rise both at home and abroad, a confirmed ambassador committed to stopping the spread of this insidious strain of hate is essential. Standing in the way of this nomination is a shameful new low for career politician Marco Rubio.

Grant Fox

Florida Democratic Party