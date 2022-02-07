53.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 7, 2022
Village of St. Catherine woman gets first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Lisa Hayhoe from the Village of St. Catherine/East Lansing, Mich. got her first hole-in-one on Friday at Hole #9 of the Sweetgum Executive Golf Course.

Lisa Hayhoe recently got her first hole-in-one in The Villages.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

