Frankie Brin Gray 70’s Softball Team wins Bracket #3 at FHC          

The Frankie Brin Gray 70’s team traveled to Boombah Softball Complex in Sanford on Feb. 5-6, and won a Bracket 3 Championship with a 4-0 record, outscoring their opponents 74-28.

FB Gray won the Championship Game 19-9.

Winning the Championship was an outstanding team effort according to Team Manager Dick Kanyan.

John Ramage had an excellent performance pitching all four games in extremely windy conditions.

Players that did most of the running were Dave Sacharski, Ken Denby, Floyd Williams, Ron Rowe, Rod Severson, and Bob Juhausz. Leading hitters were Darrel Smith (.923) 11 RBI 3B-1, Dick Kanyan (.909), Dave Sellars (.857) 2B 3B-2, Linwood Manning (.833), Greg Foster, Ken Denby 2B 3B, & Bob Juhausz (.750) 2B, Floyd Williams (.733) 10 RBI, 2B-4, 3B-1, OTF HR, Cal Allison (.727) 2B, John Iorio (.692), Rod Severson 2B-3, and John Ramage (.667) 2B, Dave Sacharski (.636) 2B, and Ron Rowe (.571) 2B.