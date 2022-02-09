62.2 F
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Lady Lake father found guilty of drowning infant daughter in bathtub

By Staff Report
Jeremy Main with his young daughter.

A Lady Lake father has been found guilty by a jury of killing his infant daughter. 

Jeremy Main, 43, could be put to death for deliberately drowning his 18-month-old daughter in a bathtub at their home.

He was arrested on the day of her death, Oct. 9, 2017.

Main turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. They found the girl had died of drowning in a bathtub.

