Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Explorer program welcomes two specially marked vehicles

By David Towns

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s new Explorer program has accepted delivery of two specially marked patrol units.

The county’s School Resource Officers were present Wednesday afternoon at Millennium Park in Wildwood to take delivery of the units.

Twenty-four-year law enforcement veteran, Lt. Lawrence Wynn is in charge of the 16 school resource deputies and one K-9 unit.

There are two specially marked patrol cars designated for the Explorer program.

In October, he helped bring the Explorer program to Sumter County. The youth program has 10 members from ages 14 to 21 under the direction of Deputies Holly Eckstein, Robbie Hansen and Jacob Holloway, who are also School Resource Officers.

Explorer advisors, from left, Deputy Jacob Holloway, Deputy Rob Hansen, Deputy Holly Eckstein and Lt. Lawrence Wynn.

Lt. Wynn is very enthusiastic about the progress the Explorer cadets have shown.

He said they are eager to learn about law enforcement and in helping their communities. He expects the sheriff’s office will expand the program. He also explained that the patrol cars with the Explorer markings are fully functional patrol vehicles which will be assigned to SRO deputies. The patrol cars will be used at school functions as well as Explorer activities. When school is out of session, the units will be on patrol in the county.

Deputies Holly Eckstein and Robbie Hansen Explorer Program Advisors to the SCSO new Explorer unit with some of the new groups members
Deputies Holly Eckstein and Robbie Hansen, Explorer advisors, had the group out in December at the Kids, Cops & Christmas event put on by the sheriff’s office.

Lt. Wynn gave credit to SRO Deputy Holly Eckstein for helping bring the Explorer program to the county.

Deputy Eckstein participated in the Citrus County Explorer programs at high school and as a college student. It was instrumental in helping her choose law enforcement as a career and she is appreciative of Sheriff Bill Farmer and the office’s command structure for getting the program off to a great start.

Interested youth between the age of 14 to 21 can get more information on the program by contacting their school resource officer or Lt. Wynn at [email protected]

