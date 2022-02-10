65.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 10, 2022
DAR Chapter to learn about U.S. spies behind enemy lines in World War II

By Staff Report

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host local historian James Press, who will discuss “The OSS and America’s Spies behind Enemy Lines during World War II” at its Feb. 18 meeting. 

The Office of Strategic Services was the agency that preceded the current CIA.

Professor Press is a retired Army officer and professor of military history who taught at Northwestern Michigan College  for 27 years. He is a frequent speaker at the World War II History Club in the Villages.

The DAR meeting will be held in the Eisenhower Recreation Center. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m.

