Thursday, February 10, 2022
Hearing date set for motions to dismiss perjury cases involving Sumter County commissioners

By Staff Report
Gary Search 1
Gary Search
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

A hearing date been set for motions to dismiss perjury cases involving two suspended Sumter County commissioners.

The hearing for Oren Miller and Gary Search has been set for 1:30 p.m. March 25 in Marion County Court in front of Judge Anthony Tatti.

Both men have been suspended from their commissioner positions by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In March, the Office of State Attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit received citizen complaints alleging Florida Sunshine Law violations during a Sumter County Commission meeting in February 2021. The complaints identified the violators as Miller, his wife Angie Fox, and Search. The initial allegations were that Miller was using his wife as a conduit to communicate ongoing commission agenda-related items to other commissioners, specifically Search, “in hopes to sway the outcome of the issues at hand,” according to an arrest report.

