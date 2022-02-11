75.5 F
The Villages
Friday, February 11, 2022
New commander for Marion County in The Villages warns of rash of car burglaries

By Meta Minton
Lt. Scott Byrd

The new commander for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in The Villages is warning of a rash of car burglaries.

Lt. Scott Byrd has been named the commander of the South Marion District based at Mulberry Grove in The Villages. This is the third tour of duty in The Villages for the 27-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

He said he is keeping an eye on a recent string of car burglaries in the Legacy Lane area.

Byrd said a major problem continues to be unlocked doors.

“I always stress that these are all unlocked vehicles. You’d like to think The Villages is safe. But you’re not locked in like a prison where everything is safe and secure,” he said.

He said residents should be on their guard. He pointed to a case in which a Villager was fishing and his golf cart was stolen.

Byrd also said that his district is down about 30 percent in manpower.

“Just be patient with our deputies. They are working hard,” he said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s South Marion District Office is located at Mulberry Grove in The Villages.

He said he is hoping the vacancies are filled soon.

The South Marion District is divided into two patrolling zones encompassing a geographical area of approximately 35 square miles. The South Marion District’s north to south boundaries extend from SE 145th Street, South to the Marion/Sumter County line. The east to west boundaries run from I75, east to SE 125th Terrace.

The South Marion District also has  two active volunteer citizens patrol groups, the South Marion Citizens Observer Patrol and Spruce Creek Action Team.

