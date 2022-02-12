Norene Mediate

53.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 12, 2022
By Staff Report
Norene F. Mediate, longtime Villages resident of Hickory Head Hammock, has passed away. Norene was preceded in death by her parents, M/M Joseph E. Nestor and brother, Robert Nestor. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Anthony (IKE) Mediate; daughter, Shelley (Roger) Haupt of Morgan Hill, CA.; son, James J. (Cynthia) Mediate of Dillsboro, NC. and Greenville, SC. There are 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

This family was a great source of pride and comfort to Norene. In fact, she unselfishly devoted her time and energies in support of their continued wellbeing! Norene was known to all for her fierce and complete loyalty and devotion to her family and her many friends.

Norene and Ike were high school sweethearts in Struthers, Ohio, near Youngstown. They were married in 1954 while Ike was serving as a Naval Officer. Assignments took them to Monterey, CA and to Bethesda, MD. Following the service, they returned to The Northeast Ohio area. They lived in Cleveland and in Boca Raton, FL with IBM.

In 1997 they began enjoying The Villages lifestyle, participating in many clubs and activities. They found time to volunteer at Operation Homebound for over three years. Always socially active, Norene was an accomplished dancer, enjoyed cruising and frequent trips to Las Vegas and Biloxi.

The funeral mass for Norene is scheduled for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM. The family will gather in early spring to further celebrate and honor Norene’s life. This will be followed by final placement at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake.

