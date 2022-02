A Village of Hadley resident has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Elizabeth Carroll Helsel, 69, who lives at 490 Grovewood Place, was taken into custody on the charge of driving under the influence at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday by the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The native New Yorker was booked at the Lake County Jail and released Thursday night after posting $1,000 bond.

In 2010, she had been cited by the Florida Highway Patrol for violating the Move Over Act.