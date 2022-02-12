78.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Villager gets first-ever hole-in-one

By Sponsored Story

Villager Waymond Barton got his first hole-in-one while golfing recently at the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course.

Waymond Barton points to Hole 9 at the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course where he got his first hole-in-one.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #9.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

