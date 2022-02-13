More than $1 million needed for sinkhole and pipe repairs in The Villages

More than $1 million is needed for sinkhole and pipe repairs as well as the replacement of flood control pumps in The Villages.

There have been several “unexpected repair costs for depression repairs” and stormwater pipe repairs, according to a memo from Budget Director Brandy Cook to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The estimated depression repair costs include grout repairs, basin liner repairs and geo-technical inspections at an estimated cost of $824,166. Based on pipe inspections, several emergency stormwater pipe replacements were necessary at an estimated cost of $200,000.

Here is a look at some of the issues:

• There is a sinkhole at the entrance to the Village of Fenney, which is still awaiting an engineering recommendation for its repair.

• The Longleaf Executive Golf Course down in the Village of Fenney has experienced a pipe failure which prompted the closure of Hole #1 at the golf course last month. The cost of repair has not yet been determined.

• There is a depression at the Pimlicio Executive Golf Course Starter Shack. The cost of of repair is $41,360.

• There has been a pipe failure on Morven Parkway in the Village of Belvedere. The estimated repair is $76,500.

• A pipe on Noble Way in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter is in need of a repair. The price tag is already $6,575, pending additional engineering recommendations.

• A pipe on Conservation Trail is in need of a $25,628 repair.

• A depression at the Bacall Executive Golf Course will cost $19,758 to repair.

• There are two flood control pumps at Lake Sumter that have failed and will require rebuild. The estimated cost to rebuild them and maintain temporary pumps is $92,000.

The Fiscal Year 2021-22 Project Wide Advisory Committee Fund Budget will need to be amended in the amount of $1.092 million using available working capital for the depression repairs, flood control pump rebuild, and stormwater pipe repair costs.