Hillary Clinton paid tech to spy on President Trump

To the Editor:

Special Counsel Durham released a bombshell of a report. It has evidence that proves that Hillary Clinton paid a tech company to hack into and spy on President Donald Trump.

They wanted to set up a phony nexus between President Trump and a Russian used bank so they could report that President Trump had a financial relationship with Russia.

They could also spy on President Trump and his private emails and other information.

This is an illegal operation and Hillary Clinton paid for it. She and her operatives should be indicted. This is a scandal on the same level, if not greater than, the Watergate scandal.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square