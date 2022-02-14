59.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 14, 2022
type here...

Hillary Clinton paid tech to spy on President Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Special Counsel Durham released a bombshell of a report. It has evidence that proves that Hillary Clinton paid a tech company to hack into and spy on President Donald Trump.
They wanted to set up a phony nexus between President Trump and a Russian used bank so they could report that President Trump had a financial relationship with Russia.
They could also spy on President Trump and his private emails and other information.
This is an illegal operation and Hillary Clinton paid for it. She and her operatives should be indicted. This is a scandal on the same level, if not greater than, the Watergate scandal.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Hillary Clinton paid tech to spy on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that Hillary Clinton paid a tech to spy on President Trump.

Priority memberships and trail fees at executive golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a proposed tee time management contract that would separate executive trail fees from priority golf memberships.

Thank you to our wonderful neighbor

A Village of Alhambra couple, who are snowbirds, are grateful to their neighbor who helps keep watch over their home.

We need Minor League Baseball in The Villages

A Village of Lynnhaven resident contends we need Minor League Baseball in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Sheriff’s office needs to hand out more tickets on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that the way to control traffic on Morse Boulevard is to write more tickets.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos