Loren “Leo” Ditsler, 84, The Villages, FL passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana on October 10, 1937 to the late Lester W. and Ruth Young Ditsler. Leo attended Vincennes High School and graduated in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and married Nancy (Hunckler) Ditsler on August 19, 1961. Leo attended St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, FL. Leo was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Truitt. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son Mark Ditsler of Atlanta, GA; brother Dale Ditsler of Carmel, CA; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Leo has an Associate of Science degree in Architectural Work. He was employed in the Architectural Engineering field over 40 years and retired from BCCLT, Inc., a Consulting Engineering firm in Evansville, IN after 31 years. In October 2002 he and his wife, Nancy, moved to The Villages, FL a senior retirement community. Leo was a stained-glass artist and enjoyed baseball, basketball, golf and card games.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.