$25,000 to pay for sinkhole repair near Haciendas of Mission Hills pool

A nearly $25,000 expenditure has been approved to pay for repair of a sinkhole that formed last year near the swimming pool at the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

The sinkhole formed this past October near the swimming pool and postal station, which is located near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466. The Haciendas of Mission Hills are part of Community Development District 9.

The total costs for the repair project includes $3,892 for engineering services and $20,274 for the necessary repair costs including grout.

This week, the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees infrastructure and amenities south of County Road 466, approved a budget adjustment to fund the $24,166 repair job.