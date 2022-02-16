Beware of Medicare ads

To the Editor:

There are multiple ads on TV these days luring people to “be sure you are getting all the benefits you deserve from Medicare.” And, “you may be eligible for benefits under Part C of Medicare.” This strongly suggests that “Part C” is an integral part of Medicare that is an added benefit. The truth is much more sinister. “Part C” is actually private insurance from private insurance companies. Republicans would like to do away with Medicare as a government program. They want everyone on Medicare to transition to private insurance, (who pays them lots of money via donations to their political campaigns). So, they passed a so called “Balanced Budget Act” creating the Part C option to transition Medicare recipients to private insurance to lower the costs to the federal government. This gives Medicare recipients the choice to go over to private insurance plans, which are HMO (Health Maintenance Organizations) with PP (preferred provider) programs. If you sign up for “Part C” – you give up regular Medicare and go to a private insurer, who has limited contracts with some doctors and some hospitals. When they say they will check if you are “eligible” for these programs, they mean they will check to see if you live in an area where they have doctors or hospitals under contract. You cannot choose your doctor or use your local hospital, you only are “eligible” to use their providers under contract. If you go “out of plan” then you may have to pay because it is NOT covered. About 30 percent of Medicare recipients have been moved to “Part C” plans. It is often very difficult to get back onto regular Medicare once out. I strongly suggest Medicare recipients do NOT “elect” a “Part C” option. The lure of “free rides to medical care, free food, and dental or eyeglass coverages” are often available without cost to everyone, i.e. transport vans and meals-on-wheels, and the coverages for dental or eyeglasses are very small and restricted.

Jeff Harrison

Village of Sanibel