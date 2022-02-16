Inflation at its highest rate since 1982

Last week, inflation hit its highest rate since 1982. The policies of President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Democrats in Washington are doing more harm than good.

Americans cannot afford this, which is why I keep fighting to restore fiscal responsibility and reject their reckless ideas.

I voted against a Continuing Resolution that keeps the spigot of government funding flowing and allows agencies to follow their own path – independent of proper congressional oversight. I opposed this when Republicans were in the majority, and I oppose it now.

I have fought to reduce spending by sponsoring legislation that would require a balanced federal budget, supporting the Budget Control Act and opposing budgets that reversed those spending cuts.

I will continue fighting to reform Washington and oppose my colleagues’ exorbitant and dangerous spending habit.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.